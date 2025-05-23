Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC raised its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

