Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of LOW opened at $223.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,736,545,000 after purchasing an additional 230,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,270,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,558,000 after acquiring an additional 259,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,979,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,341,000 after acquiring an additional 245,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,842,954,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after acquiring an additional 993,833 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

