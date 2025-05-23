Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,957.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,889,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,349,857 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,613,202,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,571,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,698,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,103,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

