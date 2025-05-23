Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Cut by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $68,011,000 after buying an additional 55,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $157.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $439.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.24.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

