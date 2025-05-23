BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Stock Position Increased by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,542 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XONE. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

