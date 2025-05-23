Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITB. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,954,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,662,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITB opened at $90.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $82.71 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

