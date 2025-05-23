Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of CVNA opened at $301.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.30 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.18. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $311.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $7,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,872.70. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,509 shares in the company, valued at $44,592,340. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,313 shares of company stock valued at $151,621,372. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.