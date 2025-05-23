Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka sold 64,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $3,224,167.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,614,439.40. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $273,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,936.79. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,192,688 shares of company stock valued at $107,043,646 in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.41.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

