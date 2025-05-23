Helium Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.35.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

