Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $115.49 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,353 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $115,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.0%

Henry Schein stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

