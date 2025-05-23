Investment Management Corp VA ADV Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Investment Management Corp VA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

