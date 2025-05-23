Investment Management Corp VA ADV Purchases New Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October comprises 8.7% of Investment Management Corp VA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investment Management Corp VA ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOCT. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,596.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 65,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares during the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $2,673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of BATS NOCT opened at $52.39 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

