Investment Management Corp VA ADV Invests $376,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,460 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $380,369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after buying an additional 741,631 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 28,529.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,694,000 after buying an additional 521,802 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 739,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,094,000 after buying an additional 521,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,769,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $271.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.62. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $215.08 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Argus raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

