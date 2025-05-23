BCK Capital Management LP Takes $1.07 Million Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Despegar.com makes up approximately 0.8% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 756.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DESP opened at $19.50 on Friday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.61). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 58.97% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

