Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,951,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,440 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 591,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,327,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,846,000 after buying an additional 125,340 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,085,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 216,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after buying an additional 153,479 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $179.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.96. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $193.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

