Investment Management Corp VA ADV Acquires Shares of 800 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. BIP Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $569.74 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $588.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $539.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.40. The firm has a market cap of $519.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.25.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

