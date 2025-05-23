VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $32.84 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.57.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

