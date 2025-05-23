Mittelman Wealth Management Has $298,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mittelman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.3% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mittelman Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after buying an additional 138,198 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8%

GS stock opened at $598.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $183.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $546.23 and a 200-day moving average of $581.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

View Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.