Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 742.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,687 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,324,191.46. This trade represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,407 shares of company stock worth $32,990,056. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

