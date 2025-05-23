Breakthru Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Breakthru Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after buying an additional 647,552 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after buying an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $365.95 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.62 and its 200-day moving average is $387.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

