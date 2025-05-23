Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VTI opened at $286.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.89.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

