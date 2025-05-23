Retirement Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VBR stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

