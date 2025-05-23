PharVision Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,242 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 6,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $413,813.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,316. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,875. The trade was a 8.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

