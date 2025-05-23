Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 253 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,320 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after purchasing an additional 719,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,630 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

