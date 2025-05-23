Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 272 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,600,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014,153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,732,000 after buying an additional 469,411 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,411,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,424,000 after buying an additional 204,365 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,774,000 after buying an additional 422,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,586,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,474,000 after buying an additional 265,001 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $90.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.13. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
