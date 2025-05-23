1,490 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by PharVision Advisers LLC

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 70,781.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,220,000 after acquiring an additional 416,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,187,000 after acquiring an additional 288,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $218,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $164.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.30. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

