PharVision Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,455 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.40.

Shares of SKY opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $116.49.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

