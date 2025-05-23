First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:FMY opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

