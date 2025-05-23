197,462 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Bought by McMill Wealth Management

McMill Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 197,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of McMill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,009 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,595 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,933.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,238,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,326,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $27.45 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.