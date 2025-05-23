McMill Wealth Management Buys Shares of 11,741 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McMill Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of McMill Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $76.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

