Joseph S. Galli Sells 1,005 Shares of BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Stock

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Galli sold 1,005 shares of BV Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $15,889.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,495.29. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BV Financial Stock Performance
BVFL opened at $15.70 on Friday. BV Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.63.
BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of BV Financial
About BV Financial
BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.
