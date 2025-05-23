Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CAO Yanina Grant-Huerta Sells 2,218 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CAO Yanina Grant-Huerta sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $14,993.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,572.92. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $6.57. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATRA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.