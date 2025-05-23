Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,125,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145,423 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 2.37% of Universal Display worth $164,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 761.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $237.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

