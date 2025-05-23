First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 3,160 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

