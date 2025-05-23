First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5%

IYE stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.