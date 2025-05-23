First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $396,000 in Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:TPMN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:TPMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.96% of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF in the fourth quarter worth $356,000.

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPMN stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (TPMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund seeks to provide high current income by holding dividend-producing equities screened for biblically responsible investing (BRI) criteria. The actively managed fund utilizes a market neutral strategy on its equity portfolio by holding long and short positions in broad equity index futures.

