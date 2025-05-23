First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $416,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOCT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:KOCT opened at $29.56 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $104.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.