First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 397 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JUNW opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.33. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.