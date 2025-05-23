American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -370.37%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

