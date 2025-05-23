UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $163,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,174,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,705,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,663,000 after buying an additional 506,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,898,000 after purchasing an additional 191,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,562,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,005,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $564.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.04. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This trade represents a 6.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

