Continuum Advisory LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT)

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October during the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ZOCT stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $25.64.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr October (ZOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

