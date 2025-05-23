Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTTW) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 18th

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

OTTW opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 million, a PE ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 0.29. Ottawa Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

