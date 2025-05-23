Technology One Limited (TNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a 29.4% increase from Technology One’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Technology One Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Technology One alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Robson bought 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$29.62 ($18.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$238,432.95 ($152,841.63). 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Technology One Company Profile

Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business software solutions, including business analytics, corporate performance management, DXP local government, enterprise asset management, enterprise budgeting, enterprise cash receipting, enterprise content management, financials, human resources and payroll, performance planning, property and rating, spatial, strategic asset management, student management, timetabling and scheduling, and supply chain management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Technology One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.