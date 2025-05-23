PharVision Advisers LLC Invests $242,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Timken by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Timken by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Timken by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $90.94.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

