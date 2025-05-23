AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$19.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACQ. Acumen Capital raised AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. CIBC raised AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised AutoCanada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACQ

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ACQ opened at C$20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$473.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.44. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$13.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.37.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 80,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,657,317.01. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.