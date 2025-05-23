PharVision Advisers LLC Invests $256,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $76.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

