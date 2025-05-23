PharVision Advisers LLC Invests $225,000 in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,714,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,761,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 714,911 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 567,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 266,816 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGRO. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adecoagro from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $949.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 56.45%.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

