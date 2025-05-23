PharVision Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 8,145 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $29.86 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $859.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.24 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $92,044.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,325.44. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

