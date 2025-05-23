Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,589 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 15,497.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 22,461 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 8,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5%

EOG opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.