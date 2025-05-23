Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,250 Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.3%

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $92.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

